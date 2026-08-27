Tesla Cybertruck Gets Indian Tadka, Resembles a 'Desi Truck': Watch Viral Video

A Tesla Cybertruck has received a distinctly Indian makeover, drawing attention online for its colourful traditional artwork and decorated exterior. The electric pickup, known for its sharp angles and stainless-steel body, has been covered with vibrant motifs that make it resemble a highly stylised desi truck.

Tesla Cybertruck With Indian Makeover

The EV in the video appears to be parked inside an automotive workshop or detailing facility. Its front, sides and rear feature elaborate decorative panels in bright colours and artwork. These designs resemble the art often used on Indian transport trucks, including religious and floral-style motifs, patterned borders, among other traditional Indian visual elements.

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To make things even more interesting, a message written across the front reads, "Dekhho Magar Pyaar Se!!" The phrase, commonly used on trucks, adds a playful local touch to the Cybertruck's otherwise futuristic design.

The wrap extends across almost the entire visible body. On the front section, the decoration includes a large central artwork surrounded by patterned borders. The side panels carry more detailed illustrations, while the rear of the pickup features symmetrical designs with arch-like shapes and additional motifs.

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Contrast Between Modern Design And Tradition

The image highlights an unusual contrast between the Cybertruck's minimalist design language and the highly detailed visual style associated with decorated Indian commercial vehicles. Based on the short clip, the design seems to have been finalised by an Indian owner who seems to be pleasantly surprised with the truck's new appearance.

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Tesla Cybertruck

The Cybertruck is recognized for its distinctive appearance. Its design features angular edges and is enhanced by a body made of stainless steel. The American car manufacturer even asserted that the vehicle can withstand bullets from a 9 mm gun. It also boasts a significant road presence, measuring an overall length of 5.87 meters.

The Tesla Cybertruck comes in three variants: Long Range, All-Wheel Drive, and Cyberbeast. The Cyberbeast stands out as the most powerful option in the lineup, providing an estimated range of 514 km on a single charge. It accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, with a top speed limited to 209 km/h. On the other hand, the Long-Range model offers the greatest travel distance of 582 km per charge.