Nissan Pixo Is A Small Electric Car For City With 259 Km Range

Nissan has unveiled the Pixo, a compact A-segment electric vehicle purpose-built for urban buyers in Europe. Developed through a collaboration between Nissan Design Europe (NDE) and alliance partner Renault, the Pixo will be manufactured at Renault's Novo Mesto facility in Slovenia and is scheduled to reach customers in early 2027.

Nissan Pixo: Design

The Pixo adopts Nissan's latest EV-focused design language, characterised by cube-inspired proportions, pixel-style lighting signatures and what the brand describes as a "robot face" front bumper. Distinctive touches include '2-3' markings on the bodywork to denote "Ni-San" in Japanese, pixel-like highlights on the 18-inch wheels and prominent 'Nissan' lettering on the tailgate.

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Available in shades such as Wonder Purple and Gear Blue, contrasted with black trim elements, the Pixo is designed to stand out in dense urban environments. At 3,796 mm in length and 1,790 mm in width, it is sized to navigate narrow European streets with ease, aided by a tight 9.9-metre turning circle.

Nissan Pixo: Cabin

Inside, the Pixo features a vertically stacked dashboard with a textured finish and orange accents around the air vents. Physical buttons and dials control the automatic climate system, while a large drive-selector stalk is mounted behind the steering wheel. The instrument panel comprises a 7-inch digital driver display and a tablet-style 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

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Technology highlights include Google Gemini integration claimed as a segment first available in 16 languages and dialects, along with Google Built-In services, the MyNissan app and Face ID driver recognition. Face ID can identify different drivers and automatically restore personalised settings. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) include adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and Hands-Free Parking.

Despite its compact footprint, the Pixo seats four adults. Dual-tone fabric rear seats can slide individually fore and aft, allowing occupants to balance rear legroom against boot space. Luggage capacity stands at 356 litres with the rear seats in place (including a dedicated 50-litre compartment for charging cables), expanding to 1,221 litres with the seats folded.

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Nissan Pixo: Powertrain, Range And Charging

The Pixo is powered by a 27.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack driving a single electric motor rated at 82 hp. While torque and performance figures have not been disclosed, Nissan quotes a WLTP range of 259 km on a full charge.

DC fast-charging is supported at up to 50 kW, enabling a 15 to 80 per cent charge in approximately 28 minutes. The vehicle also supports 11kW bi-directional AC charging, allowing it to supply power to homes or external devices.

Nissan Pixo: Market Availability

Nissan has not yet announced pricing for the Pixo, though market-specific details are expected from December 2026. Customer deliveries across Europe are scheduled to begin in early 2027, positioning the Pixo as an accessible, technology-rich electric city car aimed at first-time EV buyers and urban commuters.