New Honda CBR500R Four Breaks Cover With 502 cc Four-Cylinder Engine

Honda has unveiled the CBR500R Four, a new mid-size sportbike. The motorcycle has been unveiled in the European market and uses a liquid-cooled, inline-four engine. The bike made its debut in China in September 2025 through the Wuyang-Honda joint venture. While there are no plans yet to bring the motorcycle to the Indian market, the deliveries in Europe will likely begin in 2027.

Engine And Performance

The CBR500R Four's 502cc, DOHC, 16-valve inline-four produces 72 hp at 11,000 rpm and 47.4 Nm of torque at 9,750 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Among new-age sub-600cc sportbikes like the Kawasaki ZX-4R and ZXMoto 500RR, the Honda makes the least peak power.

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The motorcycle will come with Honda's E-Clutch technology as standard, allowing riders to pull away, change gears and stop without manually operating the clutch lever. The system also automatically adjusts engine revs on downshifts for smoother transmission operation.

Chassis And Brakes

The bike uses a steel tube diamond frame with an aluminium swingarm, suspended by a 41mm KYB USD fork and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment only. Braking comes via twin 296 mm front discs with radially mounted Nissin two-piston calipers and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

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Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres are fitted as standard, sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 160/60-ZR17 at the rear. The CBR500R Four weighs 189 kg kerb, with a 780 mm seat height and a 14-litre fuel tank.

Electronics And Ergonomics

The electronics package includes five riding modes: Sport, Road, Urban and two fully customisable ones, along with a bidirectional quickshifter, traction control and wheelie control, all managed through a 5-inch TFT display and switchgear shared across recent Honda models.

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The bike gets a sharp, pointy CBR styling and a new single-piece headlight. The clip-on bars sit above the fork's top yoke, and the rider's hands sit above their knees, resulting in an engaging yet comfortable riding position. All of this is complemented by two colour options on offer: a bold HRC livery and a stealthier black. Both variants are priced at GBP 6,999 (around Rs 8.86 lakh).