KTM X-Bow Arrow Debuts As 330 HP Audi-Powered UTV

KTM X-Bow has unveiled the Arrow, its first side-by-side off-roader, marking the Austrian brand's entry into the off-road segment. The Arrow is a two-seater UTV that pairs an Audi-sourced turbo-petrol engine with long-travel suspension and rally-inspired hardware. It takes and uses lessons from Dakar rally-raid competitors. Bookings for the Arrow will open on November 17 through KTM X-Bow's dealer network and website, with customer deliveries expected to commence in late 2027.

KTM X-Bow Arrow: Development

The Arrow project was initiated by KTM X-Bow owner and Belgian rally driver Guillaume de Mevius, who finished second in the 2024 Dakar Rally. His G Rally Team, founded in 2018 and now known as the KTM X-Bow Lab Team, served as the Arrow's testing and development platform. Dutch rally-raid driver Puck Klaassen also contributed to the Arrow's development as a test driver.

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KTM X-Bow Arrow: Engine, Performance

The Arrow is powered by the Volkswagen Group's 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol 'EA888' engine. It comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and an all-wheel-drive system. As standard, the Arrow produces 280 hp, while the launch-spec Black Limited Edition amps it up to 330 hp. The standard Arrow has a dry weight of 999 kg, while the Black Limited Edition weighs 1,100 kg.

KTM X-Bow Arrow: Chassis, Suspension

KTM X-Bow has used a chromoly steel chassis developed by KTM Components for the Arrow, which previously supported KTM's Dakar Rally programmes. It gets double-wishbone suspension all around, with shocks developed in collaboration with KW Reiger.

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KTM is targeting over 600 mm of suspension travel, and the Arrow also gets front and rear limited-slip differentials to improve traction on loose surfaces.

KTM X-Bow: Design, Features

Measuring 3,700 mm long, 1,950 mm wide, and 1,800 mm tall, with a 2,900 mm wheelbase, the Arrow is a fairly compact but rugged-looking off-roader. Up front, it gets slim angled headlamps and orange lights, a rectangular grille, and a butch silver skid plate.

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The Arrow sits 430 mm off the ground and rides on 15-inch wheels shod in off-road tyres, with 'ARROW' lettering on the doors and 'KTM X-BOW' decals on the pillars.

KTM X-Bow: Pricing

The Arrow range will initially be launched with the Black Limited Edition, which will be restricted to 500 units worldwide and priced from USD 98,600 (around Rs 92.4 lakh). The standard production version will start at USD 59,800 (around Rs 56.04 lakh).