Malayalam Superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal Buy Multi-Crore Lexus Luxury Cars

Mammootty and Mohanlal, two of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema, have recently added new Lexus vehicles to their garages. While Mammootty chose the newly launched ES 350h luxury sedan, Mohanlal went for the flagship LM 350h luxury MPV.

Mammootty's Lexus ES 350h

Mammootty recently took delivery of his brand-new Lexus ES 350h luxury sedan. The sedan was launched in the market earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs 66.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

READ | New Hyundai Creta Spy Shots Reveal Interior Updates, Tech; Check Details

The ES 350h is the eighth-generation Lexus sedan and is based on the TNGA GA-K platform. It gets an all-new design and is loaded to the brim with features, including a large floating 14-inch touchscreen, ambient lights, a new steering wheel with controls, soft-touch material on the dashboard and doors, a Mark Levinson premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two wireless phone chargers, heated and ventilated front seats, 3-zone climate control, a head-up display, a digital IRVM, multi-colour ambient lighting, rear window sunshades, a power-operated boot lid, Level 2 ADAS features and more.

The Lexus ES 350h is a hybrid sedan and uses a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder strong-hybrid petrol engine. This engine generates 244 PS and 270 Nm of torque, mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

Mohanlal's Lexus LM 350h

Mohanlal also took delivery of a Lexus, and it is not the ES 350h. While Mammootty went for a low-slung luxury sedan, Mohanlal went for the most expensive MPV that is currently available on sale in India, the Lexus LM 350h.

READ | Father Gifts Class 9 Student Rs 1.62 Crore BMW M4 For Good Exam Marks

The LM 350h is actually the luxury version of the Toyota Vellfire, which is sold in the Indian market. It is based on the same platform as the Vellfire and is the flagship MPV from Lexus.

The LM features a futuristic design with a large front grille with hexagonal patterns, sleek LED headlamps, vertically stacked LED fog lamps on the bumper, LED DRLs and more. The MPV has a large glass area, and just like the Vellfire, there is a kink in the window line.

READ | JLR Takes BYD To Court Over Defender-Like Ti7 Chinese SUV

Lexus LM 350h

The LM 350h is equipped with electrically operated sliding doors, an all-LED tail lamp that runs across the width of the car, and Lexus branding with an LM 350h badge on the lower part of the tailgate.

Lexus offers the LM in both 4- and 7-seater configurations. The 4-seater version includes a partition between the front and rear seats, with a dimmable glass panel that can be lowered or raised according to the customer's preference.

Other features offered with the LM include a 48-inch TV, airline-style recliner seats, a 23-speaker system for a premium sound experience, fold-out tables, heated armrests and ottomans, a wireless phone charger, a fridge, rear glove boxes, a digital rearview mirror, an umbrella holder and more. It even comes with ADAS.