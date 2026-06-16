Actor Mohanlal To Join Kerala's Anti-Drug Crackdown "Operation Toofan"

Superstar Mohanlal is set to join Kerala's statewide anti-drug crackdown "Operation Toofan", the state's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after chairing a high-level review meeting with representatives of multiple enforcement agencies, Chennithala said that central agencies including customs, DRI officials, railway police, CISF and Coast Guard will also join the crackdown to stop drug trafficking and abuse.

Operation Toofan will be implemented in three phases, "Toofan Strike", "Toofan Warriors" and "Toofan Care".

Under "Toofan Strike", enforcement agencies will target drug traffickers and supply chains. "Toofan Warriors" will focus on public awareness campaigns, with actor Mohanlal joining the initiative. The third phase, "Toofan Care", will focus on rehabilitation and treatment of drug users.

The minister said the first 15 days of the operation had yielded significant results, with narcotics worth around Rs 10 crore seized across the state. A total of 2,778 people were arrested and 2,575 cases registered during the period. Police have also seized 1.9 kg of MDMA.

"Kerala has four international airports. We want to stop the inflow of drugs through land water and via airports," Chennithala told reporters.

He said discussions during the meeting focused on preventing the flow of narcotics from outside the state and identifying the networks behind the trafficking.

The minister said the state excise department's anti-drug initiative, Operation Thunder, would also be integrated with Operation Toofan. Additional police dogs would be trained to detect narcotics, while joint operations would be carried out at Kerala's four airports and ports.

Authorities would inspect film shooting locations, caravans and DJ parties for possible drug use, Chennithala warned. "No one should think Operation Toofan will be stopped. There will be no hesitation in conducting inspections wherever necessary," he said.

Responding to allegations that a relative of a drug case accused was part of his personal staff, he rejected the claim and described the allegations as an attempt to undermine Operation Toofan.