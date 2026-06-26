Seized Drugs Worth Rs 6,000 Crore To Be Destroyed In Massive Government Drive

India's push towards a drug-free future is picking up speed, with the government intensifying its crackdown on narcotics trafficking and abuse.

At the 10th Apex-Level NCORD (Narco-Coordination Centre) meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a clear roadmap for the next phase of action 'Vision Document 2026-2029' was unveiled, signalling a stronger and more coordinated fight against drugs.

The new initiative is launched when the action on the ground has already accelerated. One of the biggest indicators of this tightening grip is the scale of seizures. The government has launched an Online Drug Disposal Fortnight Campaign, under which around 2.09 lakh kg of seized narcotics worth Rs 6,000 crore will be destroyed following legal procedures.

Data from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) shows that cannabis (ganja) seizures remain significant across states, with Odisha emerging as the top hotspot, accounting for over 10.6 lakh kg seized between 2020 and 2025. Andhra Pradesh (5.5 lakh kg), Uttar Pradesh (2.4 lakh kg), and Rajasthan and Maharashtra (around 1.6 lakh kg each) also feature prominently, indicating major trafficking and production corridors.

Similarly, opium seizures data over the last six years highlights a strong enforcement push in northern and central India. Rajasthan alone accounts for over 13 lakh kg of opium seizures, followed by Madhya Pradesh (over 5.1 lakh kg) and Jharkhand (over 3.5 lakh kg). States like Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir also report significant recoveries, suggesting multiple supply routes being targeted.

Overall, the data suggests that India's anti-drug strategy is not just policy-driven but already active on the ground. From large-scale seizures to coordinated national operations, the momentum towards a "Drug-Free India" has begun.