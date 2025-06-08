Anti-Drugs Agency Freezes Assets Worth 9 Crores In Crackdown on Narco-Financing

The anti-drugs agency or the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured the freezing of immovable properties worth Rs 9.20 crore linked to a major amphetamine trafficking case, coming down heavily on narco-financing.

The assets were attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985.

The seized assets include a luxury apartment in Jaypee Greens and a factory unit in Kasna Industrial Area, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, all allegedly purchased using proceeds from international synthetic drug trafficking.

The seizure is part of a wider investigation stemming from a joint operation conducted by the NCB and the Delhi Police Special Cell in October 2024, which led to the busting of a clandestine Amphetamine lab in Gautam Budh Nagar and the seizure of 95.501 kilograms of the drug in both solid and liquid forms.

Sources said the mastermind, a Delhi-based businessman, was operating the lab with help from four others - including a Tihar Jail warden and a Mexican national. All five accused were arrested and remain in judicial custody.

The probe has further revealed that the lab's financing was backed by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) - a notorious Mexican drug cartel. The syndicate routed funds through cryptocurrency to Dubai, which were later delivered to New Delhi via hawala in three instalments.

Officials said the property attachment marks a significant step in choking the financial networks of transnational drug syndicates.

"This case exemplifies NCB's commitment to identifying and dismantling the ecosystem of drug trafficking," a senior officer said.

The agency has also appealed to citizens to support its anti-narcotics efforts. Any individual with information related to drug sale or trafficking can call the MANAS - National Narcotics Helpline at 1933. The identity of the caller is kept confidential.

