Watch: Talking Parrot Leads To Major Drug Bust In England

A talking parrot helped police bust a major gang involved in selling drugs after officers discovered videos of the bird repeating dealer phrases like "two for 25." The bird led to the arrest and conviction of 15 gang members, including the leader who ran the drug line from prison.

The clue came up during raids on homes in Blackpool, England, where police seized large amounts of heroin, cocaine, cash, and phones linked to the gang.

The operation was led by Adam Garnett, 35, who ran the drugs network from prison between 2023 and 2024. A search of his cell uncovered phones containing videos showing kilo blocks of drugs and footage of his girlfriend's pet parrot Mango, talking and playing with drug money.

After the cell search, police identified Garnett's key associates - his girlfriend Shannon Hilton, 29, Dalbir Sandhu, 41, and Jason Gerrand, 50, of Shore Road, Thornton-Cleveleys.

On Hilton's phone, officers found videos of her teaching the parrot to say "two for 25" in front of a child while laughing. Sandhu's phone contained detailed records of drug dealings, including price lists and transaction notes. He also researched and shared news stories about county lines, a method of drug trafficking using vulnerable people as runners.

Despite being imprisoned, Garnett maintained communication with almost all gang members and coordinated efforts to hide evidence.

Videos on Gareth Burgess's phone showed him walking through Blackpool carrying large amounts of cash and rapping about his criminal activity.

Fifteen gang members pleaded guilty to drug offences at Preston Crown Court for crimes committed between February 2023 and July 2024.

They are jailed for a total of more than 103 years.

The case was part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Police's response to tackling serious organised crime, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Grunshaw said, "Successful outcomes like this demonstrate officers' tireless work to protect the public and show that Lancashire is taking a relentless approach to tackling organised crime."