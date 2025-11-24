4 UK Cops Face Misconduct Charges In Harshita Brella Murder Case

Four police officers in the UK have been accused of misconduct on Monday over their handling of abuse allegations reported by Harshita Brella, the Delhi woman later found dead in a car boot with her husband Pankaj Lamba on the run as the main suspect.

The UK's Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded that the Northamptonshire Police officers had a case to answer after the 24-year-old had reached out to the force to report domestic abuse suffered at the hands of Lamba at their home in Corby, Northamptonshire, in the East Midlands region of England.

A manhunt has been ongoing since her body was recovered in London on November 14 last year, with Lamba believed to have fled the UK for India.

“This is a harrowing case in which a young woman was killed not long after arriving in the UK to start a new life. Our thoughts remain with Ms Brella's family and friends as they seek justice for what happened,” said IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell.

“Our independent investigation examined Northamptonshire Police's response to the disclosure made by Ms Brella that she'd suffered domestic abuse. It has scrutinised their investigation strategy, actions taken, communication with the victim, and any safeguarding considerations,” he said.

“After a thorough review of the evidence, we have determined four officers should face disciplinary proceedings. It will be for a police disciplinary panel to determine whether the allegations are proven,” he added.

According to the IOPC's investigation, on August 29 last year, Brella reported to Northamptonshire Police that she had suffered domestic abuse by her then husband Pankaj Lamba.

The suspect was arrested on September 3, 2024, and released on police bail, with conditions not to contact his wife, and issued with a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO).

Brella's body was found in the boot of a Vauxhall Corsa in Ilford, east London, on November 14, 2024. The police suspect that she was strangled at her home in Northamptonshire on the evening of November 10 last year before the body was driven to London.

The IOPC began an independent investigation on November 20 last year following a referral from Northamptonshire Police.

“Our investigation has considered the actions of two detectives who were assigned to the domestic abuse investigation, plus two more senior officers who had supervisory responsibility,” the IOPC said.

“Having examined all available evidence, it is our opinion the two detective constables (DCs) have a case to answer for gross misconduct. We believe a police disciplinary panel could find the officers didn't appropriately review the case, set investigative actions, seek supervisory advice, or keep Ms Brella sufficiently updated.

“Our investigation also concluded there is a misconduct case to answer for a sergeant and chief inspector over their supervision and review of the domestic abuse investigation and associated risk assessment for Ms Brella. It is our view the officers may potentially have breached police standards of professional behaviour relating to duties and responsibilities,” the IOPC noted.

The independent police watchdog said all parties have been informed of the decisions and it will now be for Northamptonshire Police to organise the requisite disciplinary proceedings.

“Our investigation also identified areas of potential learning for Northamptonshire Police, which are currently being reviewed, in relation to its Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit,” the IOPC added.

Meanwhile, Lamba remains on the run with reports indicating sightings of him in and around Delhi. He was charged with Brella's murder in March this year and also faces charges of rape, sexual assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

“This is an exceptionally complex case and with criminal proceedings now active in the UK, we are unable to go into detail about the investigation at this time. However, we can confirm that the Indian authorities have been made aware through the appropriate channels of the charging decision,” Northamptonshire Police said.

Harshita's Delhi-based father Satbir Brella, mother Sudesh Kumari and sister Sonia Dabas have been campaigning for justice and the issue had even been raised in the British Parliament last year. She wed fellow Indian national, Pankaj Lamba, in an arranged marriage and the couple moved to the UK in April last year. While she worked in a warehouse, Lamba was believed to be a student in London.

