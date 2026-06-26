Rs 18-Crore Cannabis, Long Chase: 'Wholesaler' Couple Arrested In Kerala

In one of Kerala's biggest hybrid marijuana seizures, police have arrested a husband and wife after recovering 18 kg of the high-grade narcotic worth an estimated Rs 18 crore.

The accused, Ayush, a native of Vypin, and his wife Anigha, were arrested after a late-night operation in Kerala's Perumbavoor under the statewide anti-drug campaign, Operation Toofan.

Police had been tracking Ayush for several days. He was intercepted while riding a two-wheeler, where officers recovered nearly 1.5 kg of hybrid marijuana concealed in a bag. During questioning, Ayush revealed that more narcotics were stored at a rented flat where he lived with his wife.

A subsequent search of the apartment led to the recovery of more than 16 kg of hybrid marijuana, taking the total amount to around 18 kg. Police later arrested Anigha, alleging that she too was involved in the operation.

Investigators say the drugs were sourced from abroad and that the couple were operating as wholesale suppliers, with a wider drug distribution network now under the scanner.

Talking to reporters, DIG Yatish Chandra said the couple were "not carriers but wholesale dealers" who had allegedly stocked the drugs for large-scale distribution. He added investigators have established that the consignment originated outside India and have gathered crucial leads about the people behind the international supply chain.

Police also said they have identified the individual who supplied the narcotics to the couple and are pursuing multiple leads to dismantle the wider network.

Investigators are now tracing the retail dealers who allegedly procured drugs from the couple, as well as customers who may have purchased the contraband, with officials indicating that more arrests are likely to come as the investigation expands.