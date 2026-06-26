Drug Peddler's Shop Demolished Under 'Operation Toofan' In Kerala's Idukki

In what is arguably the first bulldozer action targeting a drug distribution point under Kerala Police's anti-narcotics campaign, 'Operation Toofan', authorities on Friday razed a roadside shop in Idukki district's Pooppara area.

The shop was allegedly being used to sell banned narcotic substances and other intoxicants. Police carried out the demolition with the support of the local panchayat after securing legal clearance.

According to police, the shop was operated by 47-year-old Easwaran, a resident of Mudukudi House, who had allegedly encroached on government land to set up the structure. Investigators said he had been selling banned intoxicants from the shop for significant profits.

Police said five cases had previously been registered against Easwaran by the police. Despite repeated legal action, he allegedly continued the illegal trade.

Authorities had earlier issued a notice directing him to remove the encroachment, but Easwaran challenged the notice before the High Court and obtained an interim stay. After the court ruled in favour of the authorities, the shop was demolished using a JCB earthmover.

Police said similar action would continue as part of Operation Toofan. Authorities warned that illegally constructed shops used for narcotics trafficking would be removed, while those involved in such activities could face criminal action, including cancellation of business licences where applicable.

The statewide crackdown under Operation Toofan has resulted in 3,931 arrests and the registration of 3,657 drug-related cases in its first three weeks.