Made-In-India Renault Kiger Gets Improved 4-Star GNCAP Rating

The made-in-India Renault Kiger has improved its Global NCAP safety rating from two stars to four stars for adult occupant protection. Meanwhile it scored three stars for child occupant protection in the latest Safer Cars for Africa crash tests. The updated Kiger, launched in India in August 2026, was tested with six airbags, ESC and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

What Changed

In 2022, Global NCAP tested the pre-facelift Renault Kiger under its Safer Cars for Africa campaign. That model scored two stars and was equipped with only two airbags, without ESC or ISOFIX child seat mounts.

READ | Malayalam Superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal Buy Multi-Crore Lexus Luxury Cars

The updated Kiger, manufactured at Renault's Chennai plant and exported to 16 countries, now comes with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESC, seatbelt reminders, seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters.

Renault Kiger's Safety Rating

In the latest crash tests, the Renault Kiger scored 25.20 out of 34 points in adult occupant protection and 30.21 out of 49 points in child occupant protection. As per Global NCAP's assessment, the footwell area and bodyshell were rated unstable and unable to withstand further loadings in the frontal test. The head of the three-year-old dummy contacted the vehicle interior, and the chest showed high decelerations.

READ | Father Gifts Class 9 Student Rs 1.62 Crore BMW M4 For Good Exam Marks

Side Impact Results

In the side impact test, one door opened during the test, resulting in a point deduction. Head, abdomen and pelvis protection were rated good, while chest protection was adequate. Head exposure brought all of the three-year-old's side impact points to zero, while the 18-month-old dummy showed full protection in both the frontal and side impact tests.

READ | JLR Takes BYD To Court Over Defender-Like Ti7 Chinese SUV

In the side pole impact test, head and pelvis protection were good, abdomen protection was adequate and chest protection was marginal. The car met pedestrian protection regulation UN127 and complied with Global NCAP's ESC and seatbelt reminder (SBR) requirements.