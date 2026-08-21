Genesis GV90 Revealed With Coach Doors, Roof Airbag: Tech That Rivals Maybach EQS SUV?

Genesis has pulled the wraps off the GV90, its first full-size electric flagship SUV, marking a new chapter for the brand in the age of electrification. Unveiled at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts, the GV90 will be offered in two versions, the GV90 and the GV90 Neolun.

Built on the dedicated eMP platform developed, the GV90 is positioned as a rival to luxury electric SUVs such as the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. With its focus on design, technology and electrified performance, Genesis says the GV90 sets a new benchmark for luxury flagship vehicles in its lineup and signals the brand's future direction in the premium EV space.

Genesis GV 90: Hidden B-pillar coach door

The GV90 Neolun stands out with what Genesis claims is the world's first independently operated hidden B-pillar coach door system. The front and rear doors open in opposite directions, creating a wider, more open entry and exit area. To make this possible, Genesis has developed a new dual-motion hinge mechanism that allows the rear doors to slide outward before opening.

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Despite eliminating the conventional B-pillar, Genesis says the GV90 Neolun meets stringent safety standards through a reinforced body structure, high-strength steel beams integrated into the doors, and a concealed roll cage designed to disperse crash forces and protect occupants.

Genesis GV 90: World's first Roof Airbag

Genesis has equipped the GV90 with 12 airbags, including what it claims is the world's first Roof Airbag. Designed for rollover protection, the roof-mounted system deploys across the panoramic glass area to help prevent occupant ejection and reduce injuries. The SUV also features an in-cabin monitoring system that adjusts airbag and seatbelt operation based on occupant position and usage.

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Genesis says the GV90's lightweight aluminium-intensive structure enhances rigidity, while ultra-high-strength steel and dedicated battery protection measures improve crash safety. The battery pack is further safeguarded by Thermal Runaway Protection technology and a cloud-based Battery Management System that can detect and alert drivers to potential issues before they escalate.

Genesis GV90: Delivers 500 Km Range With Record-Sized Battery

The GV90 is powered by a 123.5 kWh battery, the largest ever fitted to a Hyundai Motor Group EV, and is paired with a new high-density cell design and wireless battery management system. Genesis claims the seven-seat SUV can travel up to 500 km on a single charge, while 350 kW DC fast charging can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes.

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Power comes from a new dual-motor setup producing 490 kW and 800 Nm, making it the most powerful electric powertrain yet from Hyundai Motor Group and delivering effortless flagship-level performance.

Genesis GV90: Underpinnings Tuned For Supreme Comfort

The GV90 is equipped with a sophisticated chassis package that combines multi-chamber air suspension with electronically controlled dampers to balance ride comfort and handling. Active rear-wheel steering, with up to five degrees of movement, reduces the turning circle and improves maneuverability at low speeds while enhancing stability on the highway.

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Braking performance comes from large front brake discs paired with four-piston monobloc calipers. Genesis has also focused heavily on refinement, using acoustic glass throughout the cabin, additional sound-deadening materials, and reinforced sealing measures to deliver a quieter and more isolated interior experience.

Genesis GV90 Interior: Tech Marvel

The GV90 introduces several new technologies aimed at elevating the luxury EV experience. It is the first Hyundai Motor Group model to feature a button-free power system, automatically preparing the vehicle for driving when occupants enter. Inside, a wide OLED display expands when parked for enhanced media viewing, while a 25-inch head-up display replaces the traditional instrument cluster. Genesis has also integrated its next-generation Pleos Connect infotainment platform, powered by Android Automotive OS and supported by the Gleo AI voice assistant. Other highlights include Remote Smart Parking Assist, Memory Reversing Assist, and a 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system with Dolby Atmos.

Luxury remains central to the GV90's appeal, with premium leather seats offering massage functions, advanced ambient lighting, heated surfaces, and acoustic enhancements to create a lounge-like cabin. The four-seat GV90 Neolun Executive Suite further raises the bar with features such as a real wood floor, Smart Vision Roof with adjustable transparency, privacy blinds, a refrigerator, folding tables, and a dedicated comfort partition to deliver a first-class travel experience.

Genesis GV90 Design Highlights

The GV90's design takes inspiration from Korea's iconic moon jar, with Genesis adopting a minimalist approach focused on clean surfaces, elegant proportions and restrained detailing. At the front, the SUV features Genesis' signature Two-Line MLA headlamps integrated into the bodywork using a laser-engraving process, along with a sculpted dual-layer G-Matrix grille. Measuring 5,285 mm in length and riding on 24-inch forged wheels, the GV90 has the commanding stance expected of a flagship luxury SUV.

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The GV90 Neolun further distinguishes itself with anodized aluminium exterior accents, while the standard model uses flush-fitting glass and body surfaces for a cleaner look. At the rear, Genesis has eliminated unnecessary design elements, including a conventional spoiler, opting instead for smooth curves, slim surface-emitting taillights and minimalist Genesis badging. The result is a clean, contemporary design that emphasizes simplicity and elegance rather than excessive ornamentation.

