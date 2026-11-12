VinFast Files Patents For New Electric Scooter, Motorcycle In India

VinFast has filed fresh design patents for an electric scooter and an electric motorcycle in India, adding to the growing list of two-wheelers the Vietnamese EV maker is considering for this market. The filings are a useful indication of the company's product planning, but they are not launch announcements.

VinFast Electric Scooter Patent

The scooter appears related to the Vento S that VinFast showed at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The latest drawings show design features associated with the Vento S, including the arrangement for a side-mounted motor.

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Most of VinFast's other scooter designs use a hub motor in the rear wheel. A side-mounted motor is a different packaging choice, with its own implications for the drive system and rear suspension layout.

VinFast Electric Motorcycle Patent

The second patent points towards an electric motorcycle with a substantial battery and motor housing, wide tyres and a sporty riding position. Its styling recalls VinFast's electric motorcycle concept platform, which has been associated in reports with street-naked, cruiser and sports-bike interpretations.

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That is a much less established segment than electric scooters. While commuter scooters have developed a broad audience, high-performance electric motorcycles are still a relatively small market.

VinFast has not confirmed that either vehicle will be sold here, announced India-specific technical specifications, or provided a date or price.

The previously showcased Vento S provides some indication of what this sort of scooter could offer. In its Vietnamese specification, it had a 3.5kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and a motor producing up to 5.2kW. VinFast quoted a top speed of 89 kmph and a maximum range of 160 km under favourable test conditions.

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Those are figures for the old Vietnamese-market model, not confirmed specifications for a future India-bound scooter. Real-world range would depend on speed, traffic, rider weight, terrain and climate.

Currently, VinFast only has electric cars like VF6 and VF7 on sale in the Indian market. However, the manufacturer has made its intentions clear to expand in the electric two-wheeler category in the Indian market.