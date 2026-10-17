Spot A Dirty Toll Plaza Toilet? Click A Photo, NHAI Will Pay You Rs 1,000

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge', offering highway users a reward of Rs 1,000 for reporting dirty toilets at toll plazas across the country.

As per an official statement by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the initiative has been launched under the government's 'Special Campaign 5.0' to improve cleanliness and hygiene at toilet facilities along National Highways.

Under the scheme, travellers can report dirty toilets by uploading geo-tagged photographs through the latest version of the RajmargYatra app. Users must also provide details such as their name, location, vehicle registration number and mobile number.

Those submitting valid reports will receive Rs 1,000 as a FASTag recharge linked to their vehicle registration number. The reward cannot be transferred or claimed in cash.

The ministry said the initiative will remain open until October 31, 2025, and will cover National Highways across India.

However, the scheme applies only to toilets constructed, operated or maintained under NHAI's jurisdiction. Toilets at petrol pumps, roadside dhabas and other facilities outside NHAI's control will not be covered.

Each vehicle registration number will be eligible for only one reward during the campaign. Also, only one report per toilet facility will be considered each day.

If multiple complaints are received about the same toilet on a particular day, only the first valid photograph submitted through the app will qualify.

The ministry said photographs must be clear, geo-tagged and time-stamped. Duplicate, edited or previously submitted images will be rejected. Reports will be checked using AI-based screening and manual verification wherever required.

The campaign is part of the government's wider efforts to improve the experience of highway travellers. Other measures include repairing potholes, cleaning toll plaza toilets, improving road safety signs, beautifying flyovers and removing encroachments along National Highways.