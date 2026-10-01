"Don't Come To Bengaluru If You Earn Less Than Rs 1 Lakh": Employee's Blunt Advice Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru-based professional has sparked a discussion about the city's high cost of living, saying that even a Rs 12 lakh annual salary can feel much lower because of expensive rent, travel and entertainment. Shivank Goel, a product manager at an MNC and content creator, shared an Instagram video highlighting what he sees as the financial pressure salaried professionals face in Bengaluru. He suggested that people earning less than Rs 1 lakh a month may find it difficult to manage the city's expenses and lifestyle.

"If your salary is less than 1 lakh, you shouldn't come to Bangalore. Because the definition of fun here is overspending and cafe culture. Every event is ticketed, and every hobby is a subscription," he said.

Goel said many activities in Bengaluru come with a price tag, from going out for food to attending events and pursuing hobbies. According to him, the city has become so commercialised that spending money has become part of everyday life. He also pointed to the high cost of renting a home. He said security deposits of around Rs 2 lakh have become common in the city. He also highlighted cab fares, saying that a short ride can cost hundreds of rupees while taking much longer because of traffic.

"Paying a Rs 2 lakh security deposit is normal without anyone questioning it, as is paying Rs 600 for a 5 km cab ride where you spend an hour stuck in traffic. The city is so commercialized that a 12 LPA salary feels like 4 LPA, and stepping out of your home is just one long bill," he added.

Watch the video here:

He further questioned the availability of affordable recreational activities in the city. While places such as Cubbon Park offer a free option, he argued that travelling there can take several hours for people living far away.

Goel's comments have since sparked a discussion online about Bengaluru's cost of living and whether the city offers enough affordable entertainment and leisure options. Some social media users agreed with his concerns, while others said the experience depends on a person's lifestyle and choices.

One user pointed to the demand-and-supply factors that influence prices in major cities. Another argued that Bengaluru also has reasonably priced cafes, community groups, free workshops, meet-ups, festivals and other activities that do not require heavy spending.

A third person said, "Someone said it; Bangalore has changed so much over the years. The city has got so commercialised that only good thing got down to 'weather accha hai'.

"Bengaluru isn't expensive, your insistence on convenience is. Get a PG or roommates to reduce the deposit, there are plenty of areas with lower deposits if you actually look. If your hobbies are expensive, commercialised ones (those are basically pick me hobbies imo), that's your choice. There are plenty of hobbies you can enjoy without spending much, and people with similar interests to meet. And if cabs are too expensive, get a bike or your own vehicle. Your inability to manage your finances and lifestyle choices can't be blamed on the city," added a fourth.