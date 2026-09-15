"It Gives Me More Freedom": Woman Says Working Life Is Better Than College

A woman from Bengaluru has shared a different view about college and working life, saying she prefers working life because it gives her more freedom to make her own decisions. Pooja Vaidya shared a video on Instagram explaining why she feels more connected to the life she is building for herself, even with the pressures of work and city life.

Sharing what she called an "unpopular opinion", she said working life is better than college life. Vaidya also said she loved her college and that some of her best memories came from there, but working life feels more like her own.

The caption of the post reads, "Maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but I think I'm happier building my own life than I ever was living the “best years” everyone talks about."

Vaidya said life in Bengaluru can be hectic because of work and traffic. She also said that sometimes she feels very tired after work. However, she believes the freedom that comes with adulthood makes the experience worthwhile.

She said working life gives her the freedom to decide what she wants to do, where she wants to eat, where she wants to go out and whom she wants to go out with.

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Vaidya said this makes her current life feel more intentional because she gets to make decisions for herself. She explained that college life gave her freedom within the campus, while her current life gives her the freedom to build a life.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "I agree with you."

Another user noted, "I think this is a popular opinion."

"It's not unpopular," added a third user.