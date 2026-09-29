FASTag Annual Pass Crosses One Crore Mark In One Year

The FASTag Annual Pass has crossed the one-crore subscriber mark since its launch on August 15, 2025, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The milestone, achieved in just over 13 months, signals strong adoption among private vehicle owners who frequently use national highways and expressways, and it shows the growing acceptance of fixed-cost toll payment options in India.

How The FASTag Annual Pass Works

The Annual Pass is designed for non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans that already have a valid FASTag linked to the registration. Instead of repeatedly recharging the FASTag wallet for each trip, users can make a one-time payment to activate the pass for either one year or up to 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever comes first.

Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Gets New LCD

For the financial year 2026-27, the pass fee stands at Rs 3,075, revised from Rs 3,000 with effect from April 1, 2026. Once activated through the Rajmargyatra app or the NHAI website, the pass is linked to the vehicle's existing FASTag and typically becomes operational within two hours. During the validity period, eligible vehicles can pass through designated toll plazas without per-trip toll deductions, as long as the 200 crossing limit has not been exhausted.

Coverage And Applicability

The scheme is currently applicable at around 1,150 fee plazas across national highways and national expressways managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This wide footprint covers most major inter-city and expressway routes, offering predictable toll costs for frequent highway commuters, business travellers and families undertaking regular long-distance trips.

Also Read: Not Just Orry, These Celebs Also Own Mahindra Thar Roxx SUVs: Full List

It is important to note that the Annual Pass is valid only at specified NHAI-operated plazas. At state highway tolls, parking facilities or other non-NHAI points, the FASTag continues to deduct charges from the linked wallet balance as usual. Once either the one-year or the 200-crossing cap is reached, the pass automatically reverts to a normal FASTag account, and standard toll deductions resume.

Significance Of The One-Crore Milestone

According to the government, the rapid uptake of the Annual Pass reflects its appeal as a seamless and economical travel solution for private vehicle owners. By replacing multiple small recharge transactions with a single upfront payment, the scheme simplifies toll budgeting and reduces the need for constant wallet monitoring.

Also Read: Tata Nexon, Sierra, Harrier, And Curvv EVs Join Tiago, Punch Under BaaS Programme

Industry estimates suggest that Annual Pass users now account for a significant share of car toll transactions on national highways, indicating that a sizeable segment of frequent travellers has embraced the fixed-cost model. For the government and NHAI, the one-crore milestone validates the policy direction of offering flexible, user-centric toll payment options within the broader FASTag ecosystem.