Drive Through Tollgates: New Rules For High-Speed Highways

Drive through a toll point without stopping, while the toll is collected electronically -- that is among the changes planned for India's upcoming high-speed National Highways under new guidelines issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The guidelines provide for Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling on high-speed corridors, allowing vehicles to be charged without having to stop at conventional toll booths.

The rules will apply to upcoming four-and six-lane Greenfield and Brownfield High-Speed Access-Controlled National Highways. Expressways are not covered by the guidelines.

NHAI said the new framework is aimed at making these highways better planned, safer, greener and ready to handle future traffic.

Toll Without Stopping

One of the biggest changes for motorists will be the provision for Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling.

Unlike conventional toll plazas, where vehicles have to pass through toll lanes and barriers, MLFF is designed to allow vehicles to continue moving while the toll is collected electronically.

NHAI has said provisions for implementing the system will now have to be made while planning high-speed corridors.

More Data To Decide Future Traffic Needs

Highways will also be planned using more detailed traffic projections.

Traffic estimates will have to consider vehicles already using the route, traffic expected to shift from other roads and future growth in freight movement linked to economic and commercial activity.

Toll data and other reliable sources will also be used to make these forecasts more accurate.

The idea is to give planners a clearer estimate of how much traffic a corridor could carry in the future before decisions on its design are finalised.

Machines To Make Highway Construction Smarter

NHAI has also called for greater use of modern construction technology to improve quality, accuracy and monitoring.

The guidelines provide for Automated and Intelligent Machine-aided Construction (AI-MC) technology for building highway embankments and pavements, in line with Road Transport Ministry guidelines.

Officials say the technology is expected to help bring greater consistency and precision to highway construction while also allowing projects to be monitored more closely.

Greenery To Be Planned From The Start

Plantation and landscaping will no longer be treated only as additions after a highway is built.

Under the new guidelines, they will have to be considered from the project-planning stage itself.

Greenery can be developed in loop areas, below flyovers, on highway medians and at other suitable locations, depending on the local climate, terrain and environmental conditions.

Drip irrigation systems will also be provided on National Highway medians to reduce water use and make plantations easier to maintain.

New Rules To Tackle Waterlogging

Drainage is another area where NHAI wants more detailed planning before construction begins. Detailed Project Reports, or DPRs, will have to clearly identify where rainwater from the highway and surrounding areas will be discharged.

Water-harvesting structures will be provided in loop areas and other suitable locations, particularly where there is no natural outlet for rainwater.

Special drainage arrangements will also be required around underpasses, flyovers, depressed medians and other structures to reduce the risk of waterlogging and damage to the highway.

Drainage plans will have to identify specific water-disposal points and make provisions to safely manage runoff from both the highway and adjoining areas.

NHAI said the changes are intended to help develop safer, more sustainable and future-ready high-speed National Highway corridors across the country.