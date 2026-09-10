Dozens Injured As Beam Launches Used For Bridge Construction Crashes In Bihar

Dozens of workers have been injured after a concrete slab and a beam launcher collapsed during the construction of a six-lane bridge in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday.

According to the officials, the bridge was being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

"Seven people were injured, and they were taken to a government hospital for treatment. The victims sustained minor injuries," District Magistrate Varsha Singh told PTI.

In a statement, NHAI said the incident happened during the shifting of a launcher while carrying out bridge construction work on NH-139W.

"No damage has been caused to the bridge structure in the incident," it said.

"The NHAI remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, ensuring the safety of workers at the worksite, and completing the construction within the stipulated timeline. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, safety standards and protocols are being strictly reassessed," it added.

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav called out the NDA government for the incident. He claimed that substandard construction materials and irregularities in inspections are the few causes behind the continuous bridge collapses.

The project forms part of a nearly 38.8-km road corridor connecting Bakarpur in Saran district with Manikpur in Muzaffarpur district via Lalganj in Vaishali district. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse and the safety measures in place at the construction site.