Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027: Date, Location, Registration Details, And More

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Ministry of Heavy Industries have announced the dates for the third edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027. The announcement says the event will be held from February 4 to 9, 2027, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.

The third edition is set to be the largest global mobility event yet, bringing together over 1,750 exhibitors across 11 concurrent shows and expected to attract more than 10 lakh visitors.

What Bharat Mobility Global Will Feature

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will be spread across two venues, with Bharat Mandapam hosting the Auto Expo, India International Tyre Show, Bharat Battery Show, Mobility Tech Pavilion, India Cycle Show, and Steel and Advanced Materials Pavilion.

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Yashobhoomi will host the Components and Technology Show, Bharat Construction Equipment Expo, Agri Mobility and Technology Expo, Air Mobility Expo, and Metro and Urban Mass Transit Expo.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal' Statement

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal urged the mobility industry to tap global markets and expand India's manufacturing footprint. He said that complementing India's domestic market with international markets would enable businesses to achieve economies of scale and become globally competitive in pricing.

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He urged the organisers and industry to aim to attract at least 25,000 international visitors out of the expected 10 lakh visitors, and said the event should reach tyre dealers, suppliers, auto component manufacturers and the after-sales market, beyond original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Registration Details

Visitor registrations have not yet opened. For updates and registration details, visit the official Bharat Mobility Global Expo website at https://www.bharat-mobility.com/visitor-registration.

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What To Expect

The 2027 Auto Expo will feature a wide range of carmakers, including mass-market brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra, as well as luxury carmakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Auto enthusiasts can also expect the introduction of multiple new products from various two-wheeler and car manufacturers. However, the automakers have yet to announce the product debuts scheduled for Auto Expo.