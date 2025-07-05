Bharat Mobility Expo 2027 Dates Confirmed; Check Details

The Commerce Ministry has announced the dates for the third edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE). Based on the announcement, the event will be held from February 4-9, in Delhi-NCR. Although it is supposed to follow a biennial schedule, the last two shows in 2024 and 2025 followed an annual format. The shift back to the original schedule will give the OEMs more time to develop and showcase products.

Months after the last BMGE held in January, Rajesh Agrawal, who was the additional secretary in the Department of Commerce at the time, stated that the government was eager to establish it as an annual event, but highlighted that input and discussions from all stakeholders were crucial to developing a value proposition for everyone involved. Not only in India, but significant international auto shows like those in Frankfurt, Geneva, and Detroit are being reduced in scale, rescheduled, or reorganized as the automotive industry transitions from large-scale exhibitions to more targeted brand events.

Alongside maintaining the structure of previous editions that included exhibitions, technical sessions, and discussions with stakeholders, the 2027 BMGE may introduce a specific section dedicated to 'multi-modal mobility and logistics' that would cover rail, road, air, water, urban, and rural mobility as well as a focus on tractors and solutions for agricultural mobility.

The third Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will take place at three key venues in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) - Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, and India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. These sites, utilized in the successful 2025 edition, provide ample space for extensive exhibitions, conferences, and opportunities for visitor engagement.

This event, driven by the industry, is organized by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) with help from organizations such as SIAM, ACMA, ATMA, NASSCOM, and CII, and aims to highlight innovations in the automotive and mobility sectors while promoting collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to advance innovation and sustainability.