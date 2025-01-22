Mahindra Concept Cars Everyone Waited For, But Were Not At Auto Expo 2025

Mahindra Thar.e



Mahindra Global Pik Up

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has been a busy event for the manufacturers in the Indian market. The OEMs used the opportunity to showcase some of their very intriguing current and future products. Among such manufacturers is Mahindra & Mahindra. The automaker had a shining pavilion with models like the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. However, this is not all that the brand has to offer. Many expected the brand to showcase some of its concept vehicles which were unveiled earlier at various events. Here we talk about the details of such models.Mahindra Thar is among the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the Indian market. So much so that it is likely to get a battery-powered version in the future. Giving a glimpse of this future, the brand showcased the Thar.e Concept at the brand's FutureScape event on 15 August 2023. The concept electric SUV was among the vehicles that many might have expected to see at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. However, the brand decided to hold back on the vehicle's public debut.At the time of the unveiling, Mahindra revealed that the Thar.e is based on the brand's INGLO electric skateboard platform. Using this base, the automaker created a design with a boxy appeal that is highly relatable to the "Thar" moniker. Furthermore, the EV offers a dominating persona and a high bonnet which seems ready to tackle off-road challenges with a rectangular bumper.The rugged-looking pick-up truck concept made its debut in August 2023. Earlier referred to as the Mahindra Scorpio-N based pickup truck, the model is called the Global Pik Up Concept by the brand. It comes with a rugged design which has similarities with the outgoing Scorpio-N. Particularly, the headlamp along with the bonnet is reminiscent of the SUV. However, it sports a unique personal with a high bonnet design for confident exploration of uncharted terrains. Furthermore, the concept version comes with elements like knobby tires, a snorkel, two hooks, extra lights, and more. All of this is based on the new-gen ladder frame platform, which the brand claims has been designed to "deliver performance, safety, utility, and robust capability."