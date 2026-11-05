Honda ALPHA Confirmed As Brand's First Made-In-India Electric SUV

Honda has confirmed that its first Made-in-India electric SUV will be called the ALPHA. Based on the 0 Alpha concept, the midsize electric SUV will make its global debut in India on December 2, 2026, with the country also serving as its production base.

What We Know So Far

The Honda ALPHA will be manufactured at the brand's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, which is also expected to serve as its global production base. It is the first model where Honda India is using the new H logo, which has already been adopted by the brand globally.

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Technical details are limited for now, but the ALPHA is likely to offer two LFP battery pack options, with capacities likely ranging between 65 kWh and 75 kWh. At launch, the SUV is expected to get a single-motor, front-wheel-drive layout.

Design, Interior

Spy shots of pre-production test mules have hinted that the SUV will retain the radical shape of the 0 Alpha concept. Its design is unlike any current Honda model, with a near-vertical rear end, a very thick C-pillar and a large windscreen at the rear.

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The front nose section is expected to house an illuminated Honda logo and the charging port. The quasi-MPV-like shape could work as a unique proposition for the ALPHA SUV, similar to how the Mahindra BE 6's radical design was one of its biggest draws.

An earlier sighting of a camouflaged test vehicle also gave a look at the interior. The main highlight is a large touchscreen, with a relatively smaller digital driver's display to its right. The cabin also gets a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters.

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Where It Fits

The ALPHA SUV will mark Honda's entry into the burgeoning midsize electric SUV segment and will be a hugely important model for the brand in India. The fact that Honda chose India for the model's global debut is a testament to that. It will rival midsize electric SUVs such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, Maruti e Vitara, and Toyota Ebella.