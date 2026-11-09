Honda Rebel 300's First Batch Delivered To Buyers, As India Celebrates Diwali

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has commenced deliveries of the first batch of the Rebel 300 in the country, with customers taking delivery of the cruiser motorcycle on the occasion of Diwali. The move comes shortly after the motorcycle's introduction in the Indian market and marks the beginning of Honda's latest premium motorcycle offering reaching buyers.

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The Rebel 300 is positioned as an entry-level cruiser and is aimed at riders looking for a motorcycle that combines relaxed ergonomics with accessible performance. The model has built a strong following in several international markets thanks to its minimalist styling, low-slung stance, and easy-to-ride nature.

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One of the motorcycle's defining characteristics is its approachable design. The low seat height, forward-set riding posture, and cruiser-inspired proportions are expected to make it appealing to both new riders and those looking to move into the mid-capacity segment. The Rebel's stripped-back styling, round headlamp, and blacked-out mechanical components further add to its distinctive road presence.

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Power comes from a single-cylinder engine, paired with a gearbox designed to deliver relaxed performance in both urban and highway riding conditions. The motor develops a peak torque of 27.6 Hp and 24.5 Nm of max torque. Honda has positioned the motorcycle as a lifestyle-oriented offering rather than an outright performance machine. Also, prices for the motorcycle start from Rs 2.22 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the range-topping e-Clutch variant comes for Rs 2.62 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Rebel 300 measures 2,200 mm in length, 808 mm in width, and 1,125 mm in height, while the long 1,506 mm wheelbase contributes to the motorcycle's laid-back cruiser stance and straight-line stability. The seat height measures 690 mm, ground clearance sits at 129 mm, and it tips the scale at 173 kg. The E-Clutch trim is heavier by nearly 3 kilos.

The Honda Rebel 300 rides on a 130-section front tyre and a 150-section rear tyre, both mounted on 16-inch wheels. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard,