This European Presidential Palace Will Host Its First Ever Diwali Bash

The Presidential Palace in Cyprus will host Diwali celebrations on Monday for the first time, with the symbolic lighting of the lamps followed by a cultural programme.

President Nikos Christodoulides will address the event 'Cyprus Glows: Diwali 2026', which is being organised by the Help2Live Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with the High Commission of India in Nicosia, according to a press release.

The event will include a formal dinner and cultural programme with the participation of artists George Theofanous, George Papadopoulos and Deepak Stephen of The SalsaTwins.

"It is a privilege to bring the festival of lights to the Presidential Palace for the first time, and to give back to two causes close to our hearts,” said Help2Live founder Dipak Kumar, who received the Bharat-Cyprus Setu Award for Community Service in September 2026.

Kumar also announced donations of about Rs 21 lakh to two Cyprus charities: about Rs 10.5 lakh to the Alkionides Charity, which stands by families and patients in need, and about Rs 10.5 lakh to the Radiomarathon Foundation, which supports children with special needs.

The celebration follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus in June 2025 and President Christodoulides' state visit to India in May 2026, as the two countries' ties have grown closer, the release said.

In December 2025, UNESCO added Diwali to its list of the world's intangible cultural heritage.

"Cyprus Glows shows that this friendship now reaches beyond official meetings, into the homes, festivals and neighbourhoods where Indian and Cypriot communities live side by side," the release added.

Help2Live is a charity foundation active in Cyprus for 15 years.

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