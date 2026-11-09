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Lust Stories 3 Actor Gurfateh Pirzada Says Firecrackers Burnt His Balcony, Damaged Room On Diwali

Gurfateh shared pictures of the damage on his Instagram Stories and tagged the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

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<i>Lust Stories 3</i> Actor Gurfateh Pirzada Says Firecrackers Burnt His Balcony, Damaged Room On Diwali
Gurfateh Pirzada was recently seen in Lust Stories 3.
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Lust Stories 3 actor Gurfateh Pirzada shared a shocking update on Instagram after his Mumbai home caught fire on Diwali. The actor revealed that firecrackers caused a fire that burnt down his entire balcony and damaged almost his entire room.

Gurfateh shared pictures of the damage on his Instagram Stories and tagged the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), raising concerns over the bursting of crackers in the city.

Sharing the picture, Gurfateh wrote, "The sheer stupidity of the masses is astounding... crackers burnt my entire balcony and almost my entire room. The entire city is burning and is a gas chamber. @mybmc @mumbaipolice."

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About Gurfateh Pirzada

Gurfateh started his acting career with Friends in Law in 2018. He later appeared in the Netflix thriller Guilty (2020) and Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021).

He became more widely known after playing a role in the Netflix series Class (2023). He also appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae (2024).

In 2026, Gurfateh played freedom fighter Bagha Jatin in Nikkhil Advani's period action-thriller series The Revolutionaries, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 11. He was also recently seen in Lust Stories 3.

Gurfateh is the brother of actor Mehreen Pirzada, who is known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali Celebrations Have Two 'R' Moments - Raha And Rishi Kapoor

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