Denza Z9 GT Launched In India At 1.56 Crore With 1139 HP Power, 670 Km Range

Denza has launched the Z9 GT in India at Rs 1.56 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings are open for Rs 10 lakh, and the electric shooting brake becomes the brand's flagship model in its first Indian line-up. It has been launched alongside the D9 MPV, which competes against models like the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM in the country.

The Z9 GT is not a conventional luxury sedan or SUV. Denza describes it as a four-door shooting brake, a body style that combines a sloping roofline with a long rear cabin. It enters a market where electric performance cars remain rare, but where buyers at this price point expect technology, comfort and exclusivity in equal measure.

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Denza Z9 GT: Powertrain

India gets only the battery-electric Z9 GT. It uses a 122.5kWh battery pack and three electric motors: one driving the front axle and two powering the rear wheels. The setup sends 1,139hp and 1,210 Nm. Denza claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.7 seconds. The stated top speed is 270 kmph, while the claimed NEDC range stands at 670 km.

Charging is where Denza has made a particularly strong claim. The Z9 GT supports the company's 1,500kW Flash ultra-fast charging system, which is said to replenish the battery from 10 to 97 percent in nine minutes. Charging stops at 97 percent to limit stress on the battery. AC charging is supported at up to 11kW.

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Denza Z9 GT: Design, Dimensions

The Z9 GT is a large car by any measure. It is approximately 5,180mm long, 1,990mm wide and 1,490mm tall, riding on a 3,125mm wheelbase. Its design includes LED headlamps, a ridged bonnet and a LiDAR unit at the front edge of the roof. The sides carry 20-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli tyres, flush-fitting door handles and Denza badges on the D-pillars. At the back, there is a dual-ridge roof spoiler, a centrally mounted stop lamp, slim LED tail-lamps and a layered bumper. The 'e3' badge identifies the platform underneath.

The Z9 GT also gets rear-wheel steering. Its rear wheels can turn by as much as 15 degrees, enabling a crab-crawl movement and 360-degree turns. For a car of this size, the system is meant to make tight manoeuvres less cumbersome.

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Denza Z9 GT: Interior, Features

Inside, the Z9 GT seats five. The front seats are power-adjustable and offer ventilation, heating, memory function, massage and powered headrests. The driver's seat also has active side-wing adjustment.

Rear-seat occupants in the outboard positions get powered adjustment, ventilation, heating, massage and powered recline. Their headrests are manually adjustable. Leather upholstery, soft-close powered doors and a powered tailgate complete the cabin equipment.

The dashboard is screen-heavy. A 17.3-inch central touchscreen sits alongside a 13.2-inch display for the front passenger and a 13.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Denza has also fitted a 20-speaker Devialet audio system.

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Denza Z9 GT: Safety

The Z9 GT's driver-assistance package includes six radars at the front and six at the rear. It also gets ABS, auto park assist, nine airbags, a 360-degree camera and tyre-pressure monitoring.