Honda has launched the Rebel 500 in India at Rs 4.50 lakh for the Standard variant and Rs 4.90 lakh for the E-Clutch version, both ex-showroom. Bookings are open across the country for Rs 5,000, with sales restricted to Honda BigWing dealerships. The cruiser returns to India after a brief stint as a completely built unit (CBU) import, when it was priced at Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). This time, Honda has localised an estimated 50 per cent of the motorcycle, helping bring the entry price down by around Rs 62,000.

Honda Rebel 500: Engine, E-Clutch

Power comes from a 471cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The E-Clutch variant is the more interesting option. It lets riders start, stop, and change gears without pulling in the clutch lever, while still allowing manual clutch operation when needed. It is aimed at making the Rebel easier to ride in traffic without turning it into a fully automatic motorcycle.

READ | Why Doesn't GTA 6 Have Real Cars? Here's What Rockstar Co-founder Said

Honda Rebel 500: Features, Ergonomics

Honda has equipped the Rebel 500 with an LED projector headlamp, a new 3.5-inch circular TFT display and Honda RoadSync with turn-by-turn navigation. Honda Selectable Torque Control, essentially traction control, is also part of the package.

The biggest practical advantage remains the seat height. At just 690mm, the Rebel 500 is one of the most accessible motorcycles on sale in India, making it easier for shorter riders to plant both feet firmly at a stop.

READ | GTA 6 Car Guide: How To Own, Repair, And Sell Vehicles In Game

The bike weighs 191kg and rides on 16-inch wheels, keeping its proportions compact for a middleweight cruiser.

READ | Robert Pattinson's James Bond Car Is Still Undecided: What Should 007 Drive?

Honda Rebel 500: Rivals

At Rs 4.50 lakh, the Standard Rebel 500 undercuts its previous Indian price by a meaningful margin. The E-Clutch version adds Rs 40,000 to the bill. Honda's localisation push has made the Rebel more competitive against domestically built rivals such as the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, which starts at Rs 4.01 lakh (ex-showroom). The Japanese cruiser still costs more, but it now enters the market with a lower entry point and a feature set that includes traction control and smartphone connectivity.