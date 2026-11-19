Vehicles in GTA 6 are more than a way to get from one mission to the next. They can be repaired, registered, stored, sold or abandoned, and knowing when to do each can save you a lot of money and trouble. Whether you are running from police in a stolen sports car or trying to protect a ride you have grown attached to, the game gives you several ways to manage it.

Check Engine Damage First

Before spending money on repairs, check the condition of your engine. While driving, press Down on the D-pad to bring up the vehicle status display above the minimap.

A green engine icon means the vehicle is in good condition. An orange icon indicates moderate damage, while a red icon signals critical damage. If the icon shows a red cross, the engine has been destroyed.

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Once damage reaches the moderate or critical stage, head to a Pay 'n' Spray or Mod Shop. Both offer repairs for a fee, and the repair option appears as soon as you pull into the lot. You can find the nearest location through the GTA 6 Index under the Vehicles tab.

Gas stations can handle minor repairs, but they will not fix critical damage. They also tend to charge more than a dedicated repair shop, so they are best treated as a quick stop rather than a long-term solution.

Selling Stolen And Stored Cars

Pay 'n' Spray locations are useful for more than repairs. They also let you sell vehicles, including average cars you have taken from other drivers.

If you want to sell a vehicle stored in one of your garages, drive to a Pay 'n' Spray and press R1/RB to open the Stored Vehicles tab. From there, you can sell multiple vehicles at once. For exotic cars, though, a dedicated vehicle fence may offer a better price.

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Vehicle fences are listed under the Robberies section of the map index. They pay more for cars in good condition, but not every stolen car can be sold. The vehicle's tracker: none, standard, or advanced determines whether a buyer will accept it.

Before stealing a car, use the WAiNK app to scan it. This shows whether it has security systems or trackers installed, helping you avoid taking a vehicle that will be difficult to sell.

Registering Personal Vehicle

A Personal Vehicle is one that is legally registered to either Jason or Lucia. Registering a car or bike can be expensive, especially for high-end models, but the benefits are considerable.

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Personal Vehicles can be recovered through the ScooterBros app if they are lost or destroyed. Their location is also marked on the map under the Personal tab in the GTA 6 Index.

You can manage your loadout from the boot, change outfits to reduce Appearance heat, and store items such as stash bags and hunting spoils. Pay 'n' Spray locations and certain unlocked contacts can register an unowned vehicle for a fee, though vehicles with standard or advanced trackers cannot be registered until you progress further in the story.