As gamers across the world explore Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), a homegrown browser game inspired by Bengaluru is drawing attention for its own take on the open-world gaming experience. Called Namma Benglooru, the free-to-play game brings the city's familiar chaos to the screen, from traffic jams and potholes to local characters and everyday encounters. Created by Bengaluru-based techie Varun B, the game allows players to navigate familiar city streets, drive around in autos and take on delivery assignments while exploring a storyline rooted in Bengaluru's culture and quirks. The game has reportedly attracted around 4.5 lakh players in its first month, with its popularity growing online.

While Rockstar Games' GTA 6 takes players into the fictional world of Vice City, Namma Benglooru offers a distinctly local experience, drawing inspiration from the everyday challenges of India's Silicon Valley.

Speaking to NDTV, Varun said the idea came to him while he was waiting for GTA 6, a game he had pre-ordered and was keen to play. An avid gamer himself, he thought it would be interesting to create a similar experience centred on Bengaluru. "During the weekends and my free time, I would just start playing around and then just create it. So that's how it was born," he said.

Varun said he was surprised by the response it received, particularly the number of people who connected with its local references.

A game inspired by Bengaluru's everyday chaos

The first chapter introduces players to Arjun, a newcomer to Bengaluru who explores the city by taking up delivery assignments and driving autos. As players progress, they encounter a larger storyline involving a lake-related issue. Varun said the idea was to recreate situations that Bengaluru residents experience in their daily lives, making the virtual city as relatable as possible. Potholes, for instance, are an important part of the experience.

"What we tried to do is try to emulate whatever happens on a day-to-day basis, what all of us sort of face. Try to get as close as possible. I thought that it would be cool to have potholes and then a warning in front of the pothole saying that 'please swlpa nodkondu hogi' [please watch out and go]." Obviously, we all know that people here are in a hurry – worry – and then a lot of heated exchanges happen when driving," he said.

The creator also wanted to capture the impatience and heated exchanges that often accompany Bengaluru's traffic. From people rushing to reach their destinations to arguments between motorists, the game attempts to bring these familiar experiences into its virtual world.

Built in a few weeks with the help of AI

What makes the project particularly interesting is the time and resources involved in creating it. Varun has a full-time corporate job and worked on the game during weekends and his spare time. He said the initial version took only a couple of weeks to develop, with the help of the latest large language models (LLMs).

"In a couple of weeks, not long. I mean, with the latest LLMs, I think it's easier for us to sort of use them and then create something like this in a very short amount of time, and again, with very less resources as well," he added.

Mobile version in the works

Currently, Namma Benglooru is available as a browser-based game and can be played on laptops. However, following requests from players who want to experience it on their phones, Varun said he is working on downloadable versions for PC and mobile devices.

He also believes the success of games such as GTA 6 offers an opportunity for Indian developers to create experiences rooted in their own cities and cultures. Praising the level of detail and realism in GTA 6, Varun said he hopes Indian developers can learn from such games and build something that feels equally close to home.