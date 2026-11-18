The 2026 Hyundai Verna has received a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection. The mid-size sedan scored 28.22 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 44 out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

Bharat NCAP tested the Verna's HX8 1.5T DCT and HX8 1.5P CVT variants. The rating applies to all versions of the sedan. The pre-facelift Verna had already earned a 5-star Global NCAP rating in 2023, and the new result reinforces its safety credentials under India's own testing programme.

Adult Occupant Protection Results

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Verna scored 12.45 out of 16 points. The driver's head and neck received good protection, while the chest, tibias and feet were rated adequate. The driver's pelvis and thighs received marginal protection, as did those of the front passenger. The co-driver's head, neck, chest, and left tibia were rated good, while the right tibia received adequate protection.

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In the side movable deformable barrier test, the sedan scored 15.77 out of 16 points. The occupant's head, abdomen, and pelvis received good protection, while the chest was rated adequate. In the side pole impact test, all critical body regions received good protection.

Child Safety

The Verna performed particularly well in child occupant protection. Both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies were placed in rearward-facing child seats.

The sedan scored full marks in the dynamic assessment, with 8 out of 8 points for each dummy in the frontal crash test and 4 out of 4 points in the side-impact test. That gave it a perfect 24 out of 24 in the dynamic child protection score.

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It also secured a full 12 out of 12 in the child restraint system installation score. The Verna lost five points in the vehicle assessment category, resulting in an overall child protection score of 44 out of 49.

Hyundai Verna Safety Features

Standard safety features on the Hyundai Verna include six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, rear parking sensors and automatic headlamps.

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Higher variants add a 360-degree camera, Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors and an electronic parking brake.

Where it stands

The Verna is currently the only mid-size sedan with a Bharat NCAP rating. Among its rivals, the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia have been tested by Global NCAP, while the Honda City is yet to undergo crash testing.