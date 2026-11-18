Robert Pattinson is officially the next James Bond and current Batman. As the Dark Knight, he has his Batmobile, but the car he will drive in his first 007 film remains unannounced. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting on November 16, while no automotive partner or hero car has yet been named for the Denis Villeneuve-directed production. That leaves one of Bond's most important casting decisions unresolved. The right car does not merely transport 007; it sets the tone for an entire era.

The Obvious Choice: Aston Martin

Aston Martin and Bond are inseparable. The DB5 became the definitive 007 machine after its debut in Goldfinger (1964), and the association has endured through Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

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For Pattinson, a modern Aston Martin would be the safest and most fitting choice. The current Vanquish offers the right blend of front-engined GT drama, British identity and visual menace, while the mid-engined Valhalla would push Bond towards a more overtly futuristic direction. Aston Martin currently has both models in its range, though the film's makers have made no commitment to either.

A 2000s Alternative: BMW Z8

If the filmmakers want to break from tradition, the BMW Z8 is a compelling reference point. Pierce Brosnan's Bond drove the Z8 in The World Is Not Enough (1999), following earlier BMW appearances in the Z3 and 750iL.

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The Z8 worked because it was glamorous without being predictable. Its long bonnet, roadster proportions and V8 character made it feel like a proper grand-touring spy car rather than a gadget-filled prop. A modern equivalent could give Pattinson's Bond a sharper, less Aston-dependent identity, though BMW would need a suitably special model to recreate that impact.

Electric Gamble

A fully electric 007 car is no longer unthinkable. An electric Aston Martin, whether a production model or a film-specific concept, would fit a franchise trying to feel current without abandoning its luxury roots. While on the topic, if the filmmakers plan on choosing a controversial electric model, a Ferrari Luce or a Jaguar Type 01. However, that is something that the makers might keep a distance from.

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The risk is obvious, silence can drain the menace from a car chase. But an EV could also bring instant torque, precise control and a more restrained kind of sophistication. If handled well, an electric Aston Martin could make Pattinson's Bond feel less like a nostalgia exercise and more like a spy operating in the present.

What Bond Needs

Daniel Craig's era made the Aston Martin DBS central to Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, pairing the car with a more grounded, physical interpretation of Bond. That approach suggests Pattinson's first car should be tactile, beautiful, and capable of carrying a chase, not simply a billboard for the latest technology.