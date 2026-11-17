Robert Pattinson's casting as the next James Bond has brought an unlikely name back into the conversation: Donald Trump. A series of 2012 tweets in which Trump offered Pattinson unsolicited relationship advice after his then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart was photographed with her 'Snow White And The Huntsman' director Rupert Sanders have resurfaced online. The internet, as users are pointing out, never forgets.

Pattinson and Stewart were among Hollywood's most talked-about couples at the time. Their relationship unravelled after photographs of Stewart with Sanders emerged. And now, the tweets, posted years before Trump became US President, have found a new audience.

As the scandal raged, Trump followed up with tweets like "dump her", and "am I ever wrong?" One of his tweets from October 18, 2012 reads: "Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again--100 certain--am I ever wrong?"

The next day, on October 19, 2012, Trump tweeted: "So many tweets & stories on Stewart/Pattinson Look, it doesn't matter-- the relationship will never be the same. It is permanently broken." He followed it up with a post three days later that said: "Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert."

Social media users are having a field day (again) reading Trump's tweets.

"This one actually made me laugh," said one user. "Trump has never had a dog, but he loves the "like a dog" phrase. Trump is the world's biggest phony," said another.

"Hahahahaha, I remember this! I'm surprised he didn't call her a trampire," a third user commented.

Pattinson had spoken about the tweets in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I think there's so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other," the actor had said.

"Then he said that, it didn't really mean anything. But I guess now I'm sort of thinking, like, 'Well, I guess that is related to me.' But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, 'Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.' It's kind of interesting, I guess. I don't know - this could be why people get annoyed with me," he added.

At 40, with several blockbuster franchises already under his belt, Pattinson becomes one of the most accomplished actors to play James Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios, the new stewards of the iconic spy, announced the pick on Monday. The move ends years of rampant speculation over who would inherit the mantle from Daniel Craig - who was once seen as an unconventional pick, but one who helped elevate the franchise to new heights.

Six actors have played Bond over the course of 25 official films.