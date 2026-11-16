Robert Pattinson Is Next James Bond, 7th Actor To Play '007'

Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the next James Bond. The actor, best known for his roles in The Batman and The Odyssey, will take on the iconic role, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding the casting of the next 007.

Robert Pattinson steps into the role following Daniel Craig's stint as 007, which spanned five films.

Craig first appeared as the secret agent in Casino Royale (2006), before bidding farewell to the character in No Time To Die in 2021. The film saw Bond make the ultimate sacrifice while trying to prevent a global threat.

The James Bond role has been played by six actors in the official Eon Productions film series over the years.

Sean Connery was the first to portray the iconic spy, appearing in films between 1962 and 1971. He was followed by George Lazenby, who played Bond in 1969, and Roger Moore, who took over the role from 1973 to 1985. Timothy Dalton played the secret agent in two films between 1987 and 1989, before Pierce Brosnan stepped in for four films from 1995 to 2002. Daniel Craig was the most recent actor to play 007, appearing in five films between 2006 and 2021.

Outside the official film series, Barry Nelson played Bond in a 1954 television adaptation of Casino Royale, while David Niven took on the role in the 1967 comedy film of the same name. Connery also returned as the spy in the unofficial 1983 film Never Say Never Again.

Robert Pattinson's casting comes after months of speculation about who would become the next James Bond. Several British actors were linked to the role, with names emerging as potential frontrunners at different stages. Jacob Elordi was among the first to be mentioned, although later reports suggested that the Euphoria actor had not even auditioned for the part.

Jack Lowden also emerged as a possible contender after his Slow Horses co-star hinted that the casting decision had already been made and expressed hope that Lowden would get the role. Callum Turner was another strong contender and was widely tipped to become the next 007.