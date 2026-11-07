Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult Emerge As Late Contenders For James Bond Role

The race to find the next James Bond has taken an interesting turn with actors Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult reportedly emerging as late contenders for the iconic role. Interestingly, the two actors had previously been in the running to play Batman before Robert eventually took on the DC superhero's mantle. Now, both are said to be among the names being considered for the 26th James Bond film.

According to insiders cited by Deadline, Robert and Nicholas joined Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner for screen tests for the role of the next 007. While initial reports suggested that four actors had auditioned for the part, a fifth screen test was reportedly added at the last minute. However, the identity of the actor who joined the process later remains unknown.

Amazon MGM Studios picked Denis Villeneuve as the next director of the James Bond franchise last year, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight was brought on board to write the screenplay. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have since made getting the 26th instalment off the ground a key priority.

In recent months, several British actors have been linked to the coveted 007 role in media reports across the UK and US. The final screen tests were initially scheduled for earlier in October but were pushed to the end of the month due to scheduling conflicts among the shortlisted actors.

Reports suggest that no more than five actors were part of the final round, with Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor among those who tested for the role.

The makers have yet to announce when the final decision will be made. Industry insiders reportedly expect the announcement by the end of the month.

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