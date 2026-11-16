<i>HanuMan</i> Actor Teja Sajja Gets Engaged In Intimate Ceremony In Hyderabad, See Pics

Telugu actor Teja Sajja is engaged. The Hanu-Man actor exchanged rings with his fiancee in a private ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon, November 16.

The engagement was attended by several prominent names from the Telugu film industry and politics. Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Ravi Teja, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, Niharika Konidela and Allu Aravind were among those who arrived at the venue to bless the couple.

Although Teja has not yet shared official pictures from the ceremony, photographs of the newly engaged couple have been doing the rounds on social media.

Teja has kept details about his personal life away from the public eye. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle earlier, the actor opened up about his future bride and revealed that she has no connection to the film industry.

"She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way. Her family has no connections with films, they are into the tech industry, she works with her father."

The actor is also keen to keep his wedding celebrations low-key. Rather than hosting a lavish affair, Teja wants to exchange vows in the presence of close family members and friends.

Speaking about his plans, the Mirai actor told the publication, "I have always kept my personal life totally private and would do the same with the wedding as well. It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends," he said.

The engagement took place in November, while the couple is expected to get married in December.

After their wedding, Teja Sajja is expected to host a reception in Hyderabad. The event may see several actors and other members of the Telugu film industry joining the celebrations.

Apart from his wedding plans, Teja Sajja has several exciting projects lined up.

He will return as the lead in Zombie Reddy NXT LVL, a sequel of the 2019 film, directed by Suparn S Varma. He is also set to appear in Jai HanuMan. In the upcoming movie, the actor will reprise his role as Hanumanthu, while Rishab Shetty will play Lord Hanuman, in a film directed by Prasanth Varma.

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