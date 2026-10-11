Teja Sajja Reveals The Hosting Traits He Admires In Karan Johar, Salman Khan And Nagarjuna

Teja Sajja is used to facing the camera as an actor, but his next project will put him in a different position. The Hanu-Man star is stepping in as the host of The Traitors Telugu, the Telugu version of the reality competition show built around lies, trust and strategy. As he prepares for this new role, Teja has a few familiar television faces he hopes to learn from.

In a conversation with Variety India, the actor spoke about what makes reality television appealing to viewers, how his hosting style will differ from that of Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, and the qualities he admires in Karan Johar, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan.

For Teja, the growing interest in reality shows is closely linked to the drama that unfolds when people compete against each other. “The trend has always been there. Right now, captive reality is picking up across India. It is doing fantastic. Everybody is interested in the drama and the chaos. I'm sure Traitors Telugu will also have a great run.”

While Salman Khan's Bigg Boss appearances often lead to conversations on social media, Teja says his role on The Traitors Telugu will work differently. He will not simply be an anchor reacting to events but will be involved in the show's unfolding story.

“I am not of the stature of Salman (Khan) sir to steer a conversation on social media. I am actually playing a character on The Traitors Telugu as well. I am not being myself. I am not a stern person. I had to be really strict and put up a mask to come off as serious. This has to be done so that the contestants don't take the game lightly.”

He further explained that the format requires him to guide the contestants rather than pass judgement on their actions.

“In a format like this, I don't drive a narrative (as opposed to a format like Bigg Boss). I don't give my take on who is right and who is not. In Bigg Boss, something happens over five days and you respond to it as an anchor. In Traitors Telugu, I'm actively a part of the entire narrative. I'm leading the contestants.”

Teja is also looking at established hosts for inspiration. From Karan Johar, he hopes to learn how to bring well-known guests to a show. Nagarjuna's relaxed hosting style on Bigg Boss Telugu is another quality he admires, while Amitabh Bachchan's screen presence is something he believes takes years to develop.

“Like Karan (Johar) sir, who also hosts Koffee With Karan, I would like to bring big guests on my show. I would like to steal Nagarjuna sir's charm. The way he casually pulls off a very big episode (Bigg Boss Telugu) for two to three months in a row is commendable. Amitabh Bachchan sir brings in a lot of gravitas with one look and a glance. That's not even close to where I am right now. I like Salman sir's personality in Bigg Boss. He helps make the show a bigger platform. His conversations become viral on social media,” the actor said.

Karan, meanwhile, had words of encouragement for Teja when the hosting announcement was made. Although he did not offer any specific advice, the filmmaker was enthusiastic about the show and its format.

“He (Karan Johar) loves the show. He loves the format. He told me it's a very big show and a fantastic format altogether. He also congratulated me once the announcement was made,” Teja added.

The Traitors Telugu will premiere on Prime Video on October 15.

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