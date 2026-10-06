<i>The Traitors</i> Telugu Trailer: Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan Among 20 Celebrities In Teja Sajja's Show

The game of trust and betrayal is now making its way to Telugu screens. Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for the Telugu version of The Traitors, with actor Teja Sajja stepping in as the host. The reality show will premiere on October 15, with 20 celebrities entering a game where knowing whom to trust could be the difference between winning and losing.

The contestant line-up features names from different fields, including Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi and Ashika Padukone. Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera are also part of the cast.

The trailer, shared by Prime Video on Instagram on Tuesday, sets the tone for what lies ahead, with the streaming platform teasing the show as the "ULTIMATE BETRAYAL".

Teja Sajja, who takes on hosting duties for the first Telugu edition, said the experience has been unlike anything he has done before. "Hosting The Traitors Telugu has been a completely new experience for me, and I was genuinely excited to take on something so different from anything I've done before. What makes it even more special is that I get to be part of the first Telugu edition of a format that has become a global sensation," he said, as quoted in a press note shared by Prime Video.

The Telugu edition comes shortly after The Traitors Hindi Season 2.

The Traitors Telugu will have 10 episodes. After the premiere on October 15, new episodes will be released every Thursday on Prime Video.

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