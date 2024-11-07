Mahesh Babu Fans Upset Over Rana Daggubati's Joke On <i>Guntur Kaaram-Hanu-Man</i> Clash

Rana Daggubati has disappointed the fans of Telugu star Mahesh Babu. Recently, a video from IIFA Utsavam 2024 has been circulating on the internet. It features the hosts — Rana and Teja Sajja having a fun banter on stage. During the conversation, Rana humorously speaks about the Sankranthi clash between Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja's Hanu-Man. As per the clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Rana says, “He's still the same, away from controversies, very soft-spoken, the heartthrob of millions, the lover boy, the action star, the one and only…” before taking a pause. When an embarrassed Teja asks him to stop, Rana jokingly replies, “I'm talking about Mahesh Babu” prompting laughs from the crowd.

Rana Daggubati adds that Mahesh Babu and Teja Sajja have a similar professional journey because both were child actors. “He's (Mahesh Babu) a superstar; you're (Teja Sajja) a superhero. Both of you came on Sankranthi,” says the Baahubali actor, once again hinting at their film face-off. Teja interrupts his co-host and asks Rana not to mention the “Sankranthi matter”. But Rana playfully questions Teja, “Why, is it a sensitive topic?”

Rana Daggubati's comment did not sit well with Mahesh Babu's legion of fans who expressed their discontent on the micro-blogging platform.

Penning a strict note to Teja Sajja, a user wrote, “Need apology to superstar, Mahesh Babu and his fans. You and Rana (said) degrading comments about the 2024 Sankranthi films… Please try to understand this situation.”

Slamming Rana Daggubati another noted, “You had one success man… and you're making fun of a man who's been working for 25 years. Unless you come up with a sequel for Hanu-Man, you can't match Mahesh's collections.”

“Yes that's not the right way,” pointed out a fan.

A certain section, however, defended Rana Daggubati claiming that such jokes are common at award functions.

“There is no insult, it's just fun. Don't take it seriously,” commented an individual.

“What is there to apologise, that was just a chilled banter. They trolled other heroes also. I think Mahesh Babu also would have laughed when he saw that clip..chill guys..take a pill..leave this grumpy mode,” read a remark.

Previously, Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja rehearsing for the IIFA Utsavam went viral. Read all about it here.