Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 15: Teja Sajja's Film Witnesses Excellent Growth

Hanu-Man is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. On the Republic Day holiday, the film, headlined by Teja Sajja, performed well in terms of ticket sales. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office collection on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. In his post, Taran Adarsh mentioned, "Despite a reduction in screens and shows, #Hanu-Man witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH on [third] Fri, also benefiting from #RepublicDay holiday… In fact, Fri biz is better than [previous week] Tue, Wed, and Thu biz…" Providing the figures, he added, "[Week 3] Fri 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 41.44 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice #Telugu version in #NorthIndia [Week 3]: Fri 3 lacs. Total: ₹ 2.38 cr."

Similarly, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also shared insights about Hanu-Man's box office collection. According to his tweet, the film, which is centred around a boy who gains superpowers through the blessings of Lord Hanuman, collected ₹11.34 crore on day 15. So far, Hanu-Man has amassed ₹247.56 crore, the tweet added.

In his post, Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “Hanu-Man is just a few inches away from the ₹250 crore club. JUMPS on 3rd Friday.” Sharing the day-wise collection, he added, “Day 1 - ₹21.35 cr, Day 2 - ₹29.72 cr [Including Additional Premieres], Day 3 - ₹24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹25.63 cr, Day 5 - ₹19.57 cr, Day 6 - ₹15.40 cr, Day 7 - ₹14.75 cr, Day 8 - ₹14.20 cr, Day 9 - ₹20.37 cr, Day 10 - ₹23.91 cr, Day 11 - ₹9.36 cr, Day 12 - ₹7.20 cr, Day 13 - ₹5.65 cr, Day 14 - ₹4.95 cr, Day 15 - ₹11.34 cr, Total - ₹247.56 cr.”

Hanu-Man is receiving love from fans and film stars alike. South actor Naga Chaitanya reviewed the film with a social media post. He said, "Congrats Prasanth Varma for the blockbuster #Hanu-Man such new age writing and conceptualizing, goosebump moments throughout .. you have me invested in your universe! Amazing performance Teja Sajja played the character with superb conviction .. also Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, and Niranjan Reddy for believing in this .. cheers to the entire team."

Hanu-Man was released on January 12 and was directed by Prasanth Varma.