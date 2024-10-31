<i>Jai Hanuman</i> New Poster: The Internet Is Mesmerized By Rishab Shetty's Look As Lord Hanuman

After the massive success of Hanu-Man, director Prasanth Varma is now all set to release the film's sequel - Jai Hanuman. Ahead of Diwali, the filmmaker unveiled the first look of the upcoming movie. It featured Kantara star Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman. He was seen carrying a Lord Rama idol inside what looked like a temple. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “RISHAB SHETTY - PRASANTH VARMA - MYTHRI: ‘JAI HANUMAN' FIRST LOOK IS HERE... Rishab Shetty will enact the title role in Jai Hanuman... First Look poster unveils. Following the overwhelming success of HanuMan, director Prasanth Varma joins hands with Mythri Movie Makers for the sequel. The film - part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe [PVCU] - is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.”

Sharing the poster on X (formerly Twitter), Rishab Shetty shared his excitement for Jai Hanuman. The actor wrote, “A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga. We bring forth an epic of loyalty, courage and devotion. Extremely happy to collaborate with Director Prasanth Varma and Producers Mythri Movie Makers.”

ಕನ್ನಡ ನೆಲದ ವರಸುತ ಆಂಜನೇಯನ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಾರತ ಇತಿಹಾಸದ ಸರ್ವಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಭಾವವೊಂದನ್ನು ತೆರೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ತರಲಿದ್ದೇವೆ.

ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ಸದಾ ಇರಲಿ - ಜೈ ಹನುಮಾನ್

Jai Hanuman is touted to be a high-octane superhero action film. The Hanu-Man sequel depicts Kaliyuga, during which Lord Hanuman lives in Agyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred oath. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the premiere date for the epic action-drama is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is busy working on Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his 2022 film Kantara. Set in the 300s CE, Kantara prequel's plot delves deeper into the mythology and cultural context that set the setting for the original film. Kantara Chapter 1 is backed by Hombale Films. The pan-India movie will be released in seven languages — Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and English.