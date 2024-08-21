The Internet Slams Rishab Shetty After His "Bollywood Portray India Negatively" Comment: "<i>Kantara</i> Is An Overhyped Movie"

Rishab Shetty, who bagged the National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in Kantara, was slammed by the Internet after he reportedly said Bollywood often portrays India in a negative light. The comment didn't sit well with the Internet as it quickly pointed out a scene from Kantara in which Rishab is seen pinching co-star Sapthami Gowda's waist. The Times of India quoted Rishab speaking to MetroSaga in Kannada, "Indian films, particularly Bollywood, often portray India negatively. These so-called art films get showcased at international events and receive special attention. For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I believe in presenting them in a positive light to the world, and that's exactly what I strive to do."

After Rishab's comment went viral, Reddit shared a clip from Kantara with the caption, "Meanwhile Rishabh Shetty in his own film." The Reddit users slammed Rishab in no time. A user wrote, "Also another scene where he was peaking when she is bathing. It was really uncomfortable to watch, no doubt movie was great but sexual harassment is too normalised in indian cinema." Another comment read, "Back when I was a child, I realized that there was something wrong with South Indian songs. Later, I realized it was the navel. They sexualize it a lot."

Another comment read, "This guy made one hit movie and is now thinking he's some Steven Spielberg. Kantara is an overhyped movie with little to no rewatch value and got lucky with the anti Bollywood wave that opened up avenues for regional cinema." Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, after bagging the National Award, Rishab Shetty expressed his gratitude and said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the honour of this National Award for Kantara. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey, the incredible team of artists, technicians and especially Hombale Films."

Released in 2022, Kantara is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The film follows the story of Rishab Shetty's character, a Kambala champion who faces off against a forest range officer. The movie also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad. Rishab also wrote and directed the film.