National Awards: Rishab Shetty's First Reaction After His Best Actor Win - "Truly Overwhelmed"

Rishab Shetty is thrilled after being selected as the Best Actor at the 70th National Film Awards. The actor was awarded for his outstanding work in the Kannada film Kantara. Not only did he headline the project, but also wrote and directed it. The film has also won the award for Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Following the announcement, Rishab expressed his deep gratitude. He said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the honour of this National Award for Kantara. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey, the incredible team of artists, technicians and especially Hombale Films.”

Rishab Shetty continued, “The audiences have made this film what it is and their support fills me with a deep sense of responsibility. I am committed to working even harder to bring an even better film to our viewers. With utmost respect, I dedicate this award to our Kannada audience, the Daiva Nartakas and Appu sir. I thank the divine as we have reached this moment through the blessings of the Daivas.”

Late Kannada actor Punneth Rajkumar is referred to as Appu by his fans. Rishab Shetty had revealed earlier that the lead role in Kantara was initially offered to Punneth Rajkumar.

Released in 2022, Kantara is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The film follows the story of Rishab Shetty's character, a Kambala champion who faces off against a forest range officer. The movie also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara is currently available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

Following the success of Kantara, the makers are set to release a prequel titled Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. In November last year, they released the teaser for this second instalment of the franchise. The mysterious and dark first-look teaser hints at the origin of the legend that inspired Kantara. In case you have not already watched, check out the teaser below:

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.