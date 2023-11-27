Kantara A Legend Chapter -1 Teaser: A Blood-Soaked Rishab Shetty Sports An Intense Look

Still from Kantara 2 teaser. (Courtesy: HombaleFilms)

Actor-turned-director Rishab Shetty is all set to spell-bind the audience once again with the second instalment of the Kantara franchise. The makers have unveiled the first look of Kantara A Legend Chapter-1. The upcoming film is a prequel to Rishab Shetty's 2022 directorial. The mysterious and dark first-look teaser talks about the birth of the legend on whom Kantara was based. The video begins with the hair-raising epic roar that was heard in Kantara. In the next frame, Rishab Shetty's Shivan can be seen running in the dark forest with a torch in his hand. A few seconds later, Shiva finds himself in the middle of the circle of fire. In the background, we can hear the narrator saying, “Light! In light everything is visible. But this is not light, it is a vision.” As Rishab stares at the full moon, the narrator adds, “The light which illuminates the past and future. Is it visible?” Cut to a frame which reads, “During the reign of Kadambas”—the ancient royal family of Karnataka — “a legend was born.” We also get a glimpse of Rishab Shetty's character. He is wearing rudraksha andsilver bands on his biceps. Long messy hair and trishul add drama to his all-new avatar. Towards the end, the actor looks straight into the camera. His fiery eyes will surely give you goosebumps.

Check out Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 first look teaser here:

Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 is directed by Rishab Shetty. The film is backed by Hombale Films. The pan-India movie will be released in seven languages — Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

At the time of announcing the release of Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 first look teaser, Rishab Shetty shared the poster and said, “Step into the land of the divine…Presenting Kantara Chapter 1 First Look & Kantara 1 Teaser in 7 languages.”

Kantarawas released last year on September 30. The film received a good response from the audience and critics alike. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Rishab Shetty, who essays a Kambala champion and has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also made a cut on the list of 301 feature films eligible for Oscars 2023.