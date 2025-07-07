<i>Kantara 2</i>: Rishab Shetty's Birthday Treat - A Fiery New Poster

Happy Birthday, Rishab Shetty. The actor turns 42 today. To mark the special occasion, Kantara 2 makers unveiled the new poster of their upcoming film on Instagram. It is a prequel to the national award-winning project Kantara.

In the poster, Rishab is seen as a fierce warrior in mid-action while brandishing an axe and a shield. The image is set against a fiery, apocalyptic background with explosions and flames. The title "Kantara" is prominently displayed at the bottom in bold, stylised lettering. The poster also mentions that the film will be available in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.

The side note read, "Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes…#Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @rishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon…#KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025."

Last year in November, the makers unveiled the first look of Kantara 2 on Instagram. The image showcased Rishab in an intense avatar, holding an axe in one hand and a trident in the other. His shirtless, long-haired and bearded look added to the powerful presence of his character.

The caption attached to the post read, “The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. #KantaraChapter1 Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025.” Read the full story here.

Rishab previously won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for Kantara, which he also wrote and directed. Reacting to the honour, the actor expressed his deep gratitude to the film crew and audiences. In a conversation with ANI, Rishab said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the honour of this National Award for Kantara. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey, the incredible team of artists, technicians and especially Hombale Films.”

He added, “The audiences have made this film what it is and their support fills me with a deep sense of responsibility. I am committed to working even harder to bring an even better film to our viewers."

Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty as a Kambala champion, narrates the story of a clash between the protagonist and a forest range officer in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The film featured a talented supporting cast, including Sapthami Gowda, Kishore and Achyuth Kumar. Kantara is currently streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.