A <I>Kantara: Chapter 1</I> Update - Makers Shut Down Delay Rumours, Rishab Shetty's Film To Release On This Date

The highly anticipated prequel to Kantara has officially been slated for release on October 2, 2025. Putting an end to speculation about potential delays, the makers have reassured fans that the film is right on track.

Rumours of a postponement had been circulating on social media, but Hombale Films took to Instagram on Wednesday to set the record straight. Their statement read, "???????? Doubts. ???????? delays. The legendary saga, #KantaraChapter1 unfolds on October 2nd, 2025."

Actor Rishab Shetty, who has poured his heart into Kantara: Chapter 1, recently shared a glimpse of his rigorous training for the film. In an Instagram post, he was seen fully immersed in a Kalaripayattu session. Keeping the caption simple, he added just a heart emoji.

Rishab previously won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for Kantara, which he also wrote and directed. The 2022 film became a pan-India blockbuster.

Reflecting on the honour, Shetty told ANI, "This award is a result of my entire team's hard work. I may be the face of the film, but the production house, cinematographer, technicians - everyone played a crucial role in making this possible."

Expressing his gratitude to his supporters, he added, "I want to thank the people of Karnataka and the National Awards panel for recognizing this film. The love from the audience made this a success, and I dedicate this win to them."

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara followed Shetty's character, a Kambala champion, as he clashed with a determined Forest Range Officer. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.