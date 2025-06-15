<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i>: Boat Capsizes During Shoot. Rishab Shetty, 30 Crew Members Escape Unhurt

During the shooting of Kantara: Chapter 1, a boat carrying actor-director Rishab Shetty and 30 crew members capsized in the Mani reservoir in Shivamogga district.

What

According to police sources, the incident occurred near Melina Koppa, a shallow area of the reservoir, which helped avert a major mishap.

All onboard escaped unhurt.

However, filming equipment and cameras are believed to have been lost in the water.

The total damage is yet to be assessed.

Thirthahalli police visited the site and have begun an investigation into the incident.

Background

Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that making a film on the spirits (Bhootas-Daivas) of Dakshina Kannada carries risks, as such spirits do not favour commercialisation.

However, he added that Rishab Shetty had performed proper rituals and received blessings before starting the film.

A senior crew member, speaking anonymously to PTI, said some panicked when the boat overturned, but all safely made it to shore due to the shallow depth. "It shows that the spirits have blessed us in some way," the crew member added.

This accident adds to the series of setbacks faced by the production. In the past month, three artists associated with the film have passed away in separate incidents.

In A Nutshell

