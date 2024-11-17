<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i>: Rishab Shetty's Film Gets A Release Date

For Rishab Shetty fans, we have an exciting news. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, written, directed and headlined by Rishab himself, is set to hit the big screens on October 2, 2025. The film is the prequel to the national award-winning project Kantara. To announce the release date, the makers shared a striking poster on Instagram. The image showcases Rishab in an intense avatar, holding an axe in one hand and a trident in the other. His shirtless, long-haired and bearded look adds to the powerful presence of his character. The text attached to the post read, “The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. #KantaraChapter1 Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025.” Kantara Chapter 1 will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi and English.

Rishab Shetty won the prestigious Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards for his outstanding performance in the first instalment of the Kantara franchise. The film also bagged the award for Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. In August, Rishab expressed his deep gratitude for this achievement. He said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the honour of this National Award for Kantara. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey, the incredible team of artists, technicians and especially Hombale Films.”

“The audiences have made this film what it is and their support fills me with a deep sense of responsibility. I am committed to working even harder to bring an even better film to our viewers. With utmost respect, I dedicate this award to our Kannada audience, the Daiva Nartakas and Appu sir. I thank the divine as we have reached this moment through the blessings of the Daivas,” Rishab Shetty added.

Released in 2022, Kantara is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The film narrates the story of a Kambala champion (played by Rishab Shetty) who faces off against a forest range officer. The first instalment of the series also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad. Kantara is currently available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.